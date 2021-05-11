From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has confirmed that there was an attempt which he referred to as foolish to burgle his residence within Aso Rock Villa in the early hours of Monday, May 10th.

According to a two paragraphs statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Gambari said there was nothing to worry about from the incident.

An online report had earlier quoted the administration’s officials and security sources of saying that armed men suspected to be robbers invaded the residences of two senior aides to President Buhari inside the precinct of the Presidential Villa.

The statement said: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

Gambari was reportedly given an official residence at the Defence House, but preferred instead to live inside Aso Rock and be close to the president.