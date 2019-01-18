Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, raised the alarm over frequent cases of theft and burglary in the National Assembly complex. It said the action is becoming embarrassing and doesn’t portray the country in good light.

It specifically condemned the invasion of the office of Oluremi Tinubu, by burglars and described the action as shameful.

Worried over the development, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Services, to investigate the frequent cases through the National Assembly Management. The committee is expected to report back within two weeks.

Mrs Tinubu had earlier raised a point of order, to draw the attention of his colleagues to the development. She said she doesn’t feel safe anymore in her office since the incidence happened.

She also called for a comprehensive investigation into the case and urged the National Assembly to replace all items stolen by the hoodlums, as soon as possible.

She said: “I want to report an incident that happened in my office while we were on Christmas break. The senate is aware we closed for the break on Thursday, December 21, 2018. However, my office had been closed from December 7, as I had constituency engagements and town hall meetings scheduled for the period.

“On Wednesday, January 9, 2019, my staff, upon resumption, noticed some anomalies in the organisation and setup of the office, prompting an inspection.

“It was discovered that one HP laptop computer, CCTV camera box, one Smile internet device and copies of laws of the federation had been carted away.

“Subsequently, a report was lodged at the police post of the National Assembly. I’m requesting two things from the senate; the leadership of the senate and sympathy that the senate is to direct that volumes one to 14 of the laws of the federation and CCT box carted away be replaced.