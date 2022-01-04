The burial of Pa Silas Amaghereonu Nwachukwu, father-in-law of the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, holds today, January 4, 2022.

Pa Silas, who died at the age of 82, will be laid to rest in his compound at Umuanum, Ohekelem, Ngor Okpala, Imo State.

According to burial arrangements released by Andrew Chinaegbomkpa Nwachukwu, the body of Pa Silas will leave Orient Mortuary, Egbelu, Uvuvru Mbaise at 9am tomorrow for lying- in- state in his compound.

There will be a funeral service conducted by St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Ohekelem at Pa Silas compound, Umuanum, Ohekelem, Ngor Okpala, Imo State. This will be followed by Interment at the same venue. Reception for guests will hold also at the same venue thereafter.

Pa Silas was born a prince in 1939 to the late His Royal Highness (HRH), Eze Gabriel Uganwa of Umugakwo, in Eziama Ngor-Okpala, now in Ochulu Autonomous Community, Ngor-Okpala LGA, Imo State. He lived the greater part of his life in Umuanum, Ohekelem., where he died.

He started his elementary education at Community Central School, Ohekelem and completed it at another primary school in Umuogu, Mbaise, in Aboh Mbaise LGA Imo State, where he obtained a Standard Six.

He worked at Cadbury Nigeria Plc as a salesman in the 1960s, first in Western Region, where they used megaphone to promote Bornvita and Pronto from streets to street, and later in the Eastern Region.

Pa Silas was serving in the Eastern Region when the civil war broke out, but he did something remarkable. He was the only Cadbury staff in the Eastern Region who returned the company’s property in his possession, including a brand new pick-up van, money and products, through John Holt, which served as Cadbury’s outlets, for onward return to Lagos.

For his rare display of honesty, Cadbury Plc reemployed him after the civil war. He left the company some years after and returned to his village, where he engaged in farming and community service.

Pa Silas is survived by his wife, Mrs. Fidelia Nwachukwu, seven children and grandchildren.

His children include Mrs. Chidiadi Iheanacho, Mrs. Nkechi Alessandra Onuoha-Ukeh, Miss Chikaodi Nwachukwu, Miss Oluchi Nwachukwu, Mrs. Chinasa Chidi-Okoro, Mr. Andrew Chinaegbomkpa Nwachukwu and Mr. Chibuzor Nwachukwu.