Bamigbola Gbolagunte, AkureProminent Nigerians including the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi and other members of the state executive council graced the funeral service held at Saint David’s Anglican Church, Ijomo, Akure.

Also in attendance were chieftains of Afenifere including its Secretary General, Chief Seinde Arogbofa, its Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Chief Iyiola Omisore and former Ondo State commissioner for Justice, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, .

In his sermon at the funeral service, the Bishop of Akure diocese of the Anglican Communion, Simeon Borokini charged the people to always prepare for death, irrespective of their position or status.

In his sermon entitled “Prepare to meet your God”, Bishop Borokini said there are two ways by which people will exit the world, and he gave the two ways as death and rapture.

Describing death as inevitable, Borokini who drew inspiration from John chapter 14, said every human being will taste death, stressing that death is not the end of human race but the begining of another journey to a world of no end.

He declared that only God can comfort the family the deceased left behind, especially her father, chief Fasoranti and therefore enjoined them to count on God, whom he said can turn their tears to joy.

“Jesus is the only comforter, so we must all have Him. Unless we have Jesus, there is no comfort. Jesus is the only way to eternity. He is the only one that can guarantee eternal life for us. In Him, we have hope of eternal life,” he stated.

The cleric admonished the bereaved family to put their trust in God and rely on Him totally, just as he called on the government to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country, stressing that God will destroy every blood sucking force in the country.

“Do we still have leaders in this country? Do we still have credible and dependable people who have integrity in this country? Why then is there no end to killing in this country? As a nation we should look unto God for mercy and our government should do the needful?”

He said “we all have a limited time to spend on earth. It doesnt matter how long we live, we will all die one day. Everyone including Governors, senators and the bandits will give account of what they do

on earth on the judgment day.”

Describing the deceased as a rare gem, the cleric said “We are gathered here today to bid our sister farewell. We have lost an icon in Ondo State and Nigeria at large.”

The Bishop specifically prayed God to grant President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the country the wisdom to end insecurity in the country, saying that “no one is safe in this country again. We all

live with the threat of killing.”

It would be recalled that Mrs. Olakunrin was allegedly murdered by Fulani herdsmen at Kajola village, along Benin/Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The killers of Mrs Olakunrin are yet to be found two weeks after her

gruesome killing.