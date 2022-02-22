Burkina Faso on Tuesday said an investigation had been opened to determine the cause of explosion that killed 60 people in an illegal gold mine.

A judicial source added that one person has been detained.

The blast happened on Monday in the rural community of Gbomblora in the southwestern province of Poni and the judicial source said the toll on Tuesday stood at 63 dead and 40 injured.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The cause of the blast has not been determined. It took place in a market for small-scale gold miners. The market was adjacent to the mining site.

The regional governor confirmed the incident and the investigation in a statement and said that security forces and health workers had been deployed to help with rescue efforts.

The site has been closed until further notice.

Burkina Faso is home to some major gold mines run by international companies, but also has hundreds of smaller, informal sites that operate without oversight or regulation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Accidents are frequent at these so-called artisanal mines.

State television broadcast video on Monday showed bodies covered in sheets on the ground and young men with bloody wounds on drips at a hospital.

The explosion had levelled tin shacks over a large area and felled a tree.

“There were bodies strewn everywhere. It was an explosion that managed to uproot trees and bring down houses,” said the judicial source, who visited the site to assess the damage.

“This is a traditional gold panning site. The miners come from different backgrounds, many displaced, from the north or the east. They resell to intermediaries in Gaoua,” said Sansan Urbain Kambou, a local leader in Gbomblora. (Reuters/NAN)