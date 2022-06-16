UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack in the town of Seytenga of Burkina Faso, which resulted in deaths of scores of civilians.

The attack occurred on Saturday against the town of Seytenga, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso.

It also resulted in the displacement of large numbers of people from their homes.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The secretary-general expresses his sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, as well as to the people of Burkina Faso,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

According to Dujarric, security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015 as attacks have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1.9 million others in the West African nation.

Guterres called on the Burkinabe authorities to spare no effort in identifying and bringing the perpetrators of the latest attack to justice.

He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support Burkina Faso in its efforts to end insecurity and foster social cohesion.

On Tuesday, the Burkinabe Government release a report, saying that at least 79 people died in an attack by suspected jihadists on Saturday night in the northern Burkina Faso town of Seytenga.

“Twenty-nine new bodies have been found.

“This figure is in addition to the fifty or so lifeless bodies already found, bringing the provisional death toll from the killings to 79,” the government said in a statement.

On Monday evening Burkina Faso’s transitional president, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, declared a 72-hour national mourning period for the attack.

According to a presidential decree, the national mourning began Tuesday at midnight and will end at the same time on Thursday night in memory of the victims of the attack. (NAN)

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .