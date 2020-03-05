Lagos islander and Afro hip-hop singer, Adeshile Oniwonlu known by his stage name “Shyboss” has weighed in on the controversy regarding who is the best Nigerian music artiste of 2019.

According to him, in a recent interview the ‘African Giant’, Burna Boy stands shoulder high above everyone in the industry. He is not only enamoured with the singer’s 2019 exploits but also full of praises for his kind of music.

“I will go for Burna Boy because of his kind of sound, and what he has done so far. To me, he has a unique talent. Being nominated for Grammy puts Nigeria in the limelight and that in my opinion makes him the best of 2019. Good music is everything to me. When I listen to good music it inspires me a lot. People making good music are Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid. They are the biggest in Africa right now,” he said.

Shyboss was born on May 13, 1989, and has been doing music since 2006. To his credit, he had released three major singles to which he had released a video each. His first video “Kilode” was released on January 17, 2006, followed by the second “Luggage” with the co-owner of his record label, BNaira. The third video “Nene” was released on February 10, 2017. He also has audio “My Love” which he produced himself. He’s a proud owner of a record label named “BNS” co-owned with his best friend, BNaira.

He once took time off music to further his education by going for his master’s degree in Building after having a bachelor’s at the University of Lagos, Nigeria. He bagged the master’s degree at University of Sharjah, Dubai, United Arabs Emirates,

According to the singer, he had a harsh beginning, trying to break into the music scene, saying the biggest sacrifice he had to make for his dream was trying to make it on his own without the help of any record label. At one time, he said he was with Olu Maintain but the association didn’t yield much even after trying to team up with the likes of P-Square. Luck didn’t come smiling at him until he partnered his best friend to have a record label of their own. That was the birth of their record label named BNS, which literally means BNaira Shyboss. He said they worked with Orezi and Kiddominant.

He was greatly influenced by defunct Mo’hits crew, particularly, Don Jazzy and D’Banj but much earlier in his musical journey, it was Eedris Abdulkareem and Ruggedman who caught his fancy the more.

He said when just fresh out of secondary school, he, his brother, and a couple of friends formed a music group called “Boys For Love” and their most memorable moment was when they could get Ruggedman to grace their carnival.

Adeshile Oniwonlu known as Shyboss had his primary and secondary education at Specialist Primary School and Specialist High School respectively before going for his bachelor’s degree.

He’s the fourth of five siblings, consisting of three boys and two girls. He’s a native of Ibeju-Lekki local government on the Island of Lagos, Nigeria.

He also has a passion for construction, particularly building which is his primary discipline. According to him, he was greatly influenced by his father who was also a builder. Two things are paramount in his mind, building construction and entertaining people. He is a recording artiste, a producer, a DJ, and a professional builder.