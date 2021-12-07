The global music industry is turning its attention to Africa and Nigeria’s new generation of artistes are quickly becoming its biggest success.

Top on the list of these Nigerian artistes is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as “Burna Boy” who according to Spotify’s ratings bagged second most streamed album after Wizkid who got first as the artiste with the most streamed album.

This was according to a statement released by Mr Owoyemi Ajayi, Spotify’s Account Manager.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Spotify is a global online streaming platform.

Ajayi said commendations go to a combination that includes talented artistes, exceptional producers, DJs, local and international promoters, leading entertainment Public Relations, marketing professionals, and a growing local audience.

” The Afro-fusion artiste hit the music world like a storm with the release of his global breakout album, “African Giant”,

” This has since staked a claim as one of the biggest stars on the music scene worldwide, a crossover sensation who refuses to compromise.

” Known for using his music as a tool for telling the story of his life and his surroundings, Burna Boy’s ability to weave tales of love and educate listeners on politics and expressions of vulnerability, while creating authentic Afrobeats, is how he’s been able to capture the world’s attention,” he said.

Ajayi said in spite the fact that Burna Boy didn’t release an album in 2021, this has still been a standout year for him, who has won a string of awards and sold out venues across the globe.

He noted that the two-time Grammy nominee won the award for Best Global Music Album in the World Music category for his 2020-released Twice as Tall album.

” As he noted while receiving his Grammy Award, “This is a big win for Africans of my generation all over the world”.

” His recent features on chart-topping singles like Question, Ginger and Yaba Buluku reinforces his vocal appendage as an Afro heirloom that artistes the world over seek to possess on their songs.

” From the thick gold chains that adorn his neck to his vast collection of rings and gold and jewel-encrusted teeth grills, Burna Boy has also carved a fashion niche for new-generation Afro-fusion acts.

” With huge global monthly listeners, Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter, Burna Boy is undoubtedly one of Africa’s biggest musical exports,” he said.

In Spotify’s recently released 2021 Wrapped data, Burna Boy featured prominently among the top 10 artistes in almost every listed country in Africa.

He ranked among the top 10 streamed artistes in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. The lowest position in these countries is number five in Kenya.

According to the Wrapped data, his album “Twice as Tall” is among the top 10 albums for the year in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, as well as Uganda, and ranked in the top 30 in Kenya.

Burna Boy’s growth in the music industry and his many successes are inspirational as every step he takes elevates him, in the music industry in Nigeria, and the continent of Africa at large.

As Burna Boy continues to march on, there’s a great possibility that the doors he walks through will be left open for the up-and-coming music artistes to follow in his footsteps.

He has been resilient in his pursuit to remain the ‘Odogwu’ or better still, the ‘African Giant’ of African music, most especially, the Afro sound. (NAN)

