The Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, on Monday spoke on the shooting incident at one of his clubs, Club Cubana, in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Police details attached to Popster, Burna Boy’ were alleged to have shot and wounded two patrons of the club­, Lawrence and Tolu,­ in the early hours of Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The issue was freshened on Monday after the lady alleged to be involved in case shared her side of the story, adding that Obi Cubana only reached out to them four days after the incident and had yet to release a close circuit tv footage or press statement on the issue.

Obi Cubana, reacting to the incident, noted that the management has given all information to the legal authorities to “handle all”.

He also sympathised with “those who may have been impacted” by the incident.

On his Instagram page on Monday, Obi Cubana wrote, “As regards the issues making rounds the social media, we at Cubana Group have given all information at our disposal to the legal authorities.

“However, we wholeheartedly sympathise with any/all those who may have been impacted by this. I and our group would never compromise standards, as we have confidence in the authorities to handle all. Best regards.”

