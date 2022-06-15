By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Singer Damini Ogulu (aka Burna Boy) has reacted to his alleged involvement in the shooting of two fun seekers at Club Cubana on Victoria Island recently.

In his first public comment after the incident, the singer said that even if it was reported on social media that he started Boko Haram, he would not be surprised.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me,” he wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad had detained five policemen attached to Burna Boy for attempted murder after they shot two fun-seekers Irebami Lawrence and another person identified simply as Tolu at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday.

According to a preliminary report by the Bar Beach Police Division, trouble started when the singer and five police escorts visited the nightclub around 4 am on June 8.

About four policemen waited outside while one of the policemen, identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied the Grammy Award-winning artiste into the club.

According to multiple witness statements, the singer was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman.

He was reported to have told Ibrahim to invite the woman to join him. However, the lady’s husband was said to have lambasted the singer, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances on his wife.

Some minutes later, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances on the woman. This infuriated her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .