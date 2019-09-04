(BBC)

Nigeria Afrobeat star Burna Boy has vowed never to set foot in South Africa again following fresh violence that has erupted targeted at foreign nationals.

In a series of tweets, the 28-year-old, who was Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist in July, said that he had not been in the country since 2017 and would not do so again until the South African government woke up.

The South African Government would have to perform “a miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this”, the musician added.

South African police have arrested dozens of people involved in several days of violence against foreigners in Johannesburg, Pretoria and other cities. At least five people have been killed.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders have condemned the attacks.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sent an envoy to South Africa to “express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens.”

The artist, who won Best International Act at the BET Awards in June, said the xenophobic violence went against everything he stood for – and made reference to the help the continent gave South Africans in their fight against white-minority rule from the 1960s until Apartheid ended in 1994.

“I understand that years of oppression has confused South Africans to the point where they see the people who came to their defence during their oppression as their enemies and then worship their oppressors,” Burna Boy tweeted.

He added that some South Africans were “amazing, progressive African people”… but not many at all.”

Ok. I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my Dream has always been to Unite AFRICA and make us realise that Together we will Literally rule the world… — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that….. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

This goes against everything I stand 4, but at what point do we take action? I understand that years of Oppression has confused South Africans to the point where they see the pple who came to their defence during their Oppression as their Enemies and then worship their oppressors — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019