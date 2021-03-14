By Tony Ogaga and Rita Okoye

Singer, Burna Boy has emerged the first contemporary Nigerian artiste to win at the Grammy Awards trouncing Femi and Seun Kuti in the race for the coveted award held annually in the US..

Twice as Tall won the award formerly known as Best World Music Album over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

The win marks Burna Boy’s first Grammy Award after being nominated last year.

World Famous Nigerian superstar, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun also won his first-ever Grammy Award for his role on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ off the 2019 album, ‘The Lion King’, at the 63rd Grammy Award.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy.

The award will also go to Jenn Nkiru who directed the video.

The official Twitter account of Grammy tweeted, “Congrats Best Music Video winner – ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo”.

Since then, his Nigerian colleagues have flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages.