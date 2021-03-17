As Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world celebrate the winner of the 63rd Annual Grammy Award, Rivers-born Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ogulu, the Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has expressed appreciation to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, saying that good things are happening under his administration.

Bro. Obuah in a statement said Governor Wike administration is harvesting great achievements which have been capped by the emergence of Burna Boy as the world’s best in the music industry.

He expressed optimism that as an achiever, Governor Wike’s ‘magic wand’ will bring many good things for Rivers people and Nigerians as a whole to celebrate about, adding that good things always follow the man who fears and puts his trust in God.

Bro Obuah who is also famous as a Singer/Choir master in his church, Church of God (Seventh Day), described the music sensation who landed the Grammy Award for his album, ‘Twice As Tall’ as a worthy ambassador and one of the best things to happen to Orashi Region, Rivers State, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Bro. Obuah who is the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, praised the music icon for his dexterity, hard work and determination to win the Grammy which he narrowly missed in the 2020 edition of the event.

“Burna Boy, our son and a proud ambassador, received nomination for his album ‘African Giant’ at the 2020 Grammy Award and lost narrowly to Benin Republic’s Angelique Kidjo, who graciously dedicated the award to Burna Boy, describing him as one of the rising African stars that is taking the world musical stage by storm”, Bro. Obuah said.

The RIWAMA boss expressed the hope that with age on his side, Burna Boy has the sky as limit, adding, “With more work and determination, I believe he will win more Grammies in the coming years”, he said, while urging youths of Rivers State to emulate the singing star by toeing his path.