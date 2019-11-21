The Kogi State Police Command said the burning to death of Salome Abuh, woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada Aro, Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government Area of the state by suspected thugs was a reprisal.

The police public relations officer in the state, William Aya, said there was a misunderstanding between Awolu Zekeri, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Gowon Simeon, a member of the PDP, both of Ochadamu ward.

He said angry youths then mobilised themselves to Simeon’s home for a reprisal, where Abuh was killed.

He said: “Gowon Simeon stabbed Zekeri with a knife and he died on his way to hospital. As a result, angry youths in the area mobilised to the house of Simeon Abuh of same address, who is an uncle to the suspect, set it ablaze and, thereby, burnt Salome Abuh, 60.

“Three other houses were equally burnt. The body has been moved to the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary Anyigba for autopsy.”

He added that security operatives have been deployed in the area to prevent the breakdown of law and order while investigation is ongoing.

But Faruk Adejoh-Audu, spokesman of PDP Wada/Aro campaign council, said thugs arrived Abuh’s house at about 2pm on Monday and were shooting sporadically. He said the thugs surrounded the house and blocked every exit from outside.

“The woman leader of Wada Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu ward, Mrs Acheju Abuh was this afternoon burnt alive in her home by jubilant supporters and thugs said to be celebrating victory.

“They then poured petrol on the building and set it ablaze as other terrorized villagers watched from hiding,” he said.

He said Abuh reportedly attempted to escape through a window but was prevented by the iron burglar proof and gunshots fired in her direction. Adejoh-Audu said the thugs waited and watched Abuh crying from inside the inferno until her voice died out, then left when the house and the victim were totally burnt.

He said there is no indication that the Kogi State police “will arrest her killers or even prevent further attacks and killings of our people.”