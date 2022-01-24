From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has directed immediate and full investigation into the killing of a motorcycle rider and the burning of the old Police Barracks in Kabba town, Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

There was pandemonium in Kabba on Saturday as angry youths stormed the streets following the alleged killing of a young motorcycle rider by a policeman, leading to the burning of the police barracks.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr. Muhammad Onogwu, the governor called on the youths in Kabba to remain calm and allow investigation into the matter, for necessary action.

Bello described the incident as unfortunate and warned the people to desist from any act capable of truncating peace and stability across the state.

Bello said the government and the security authorities would not tolerate any act of recklessness capable of disrupting the hard-earned peace in Kogi State, noting that the circumstances of the killing of the cyclist would be unravelled and the culprit made to face the full wrath of the law.

He therefore, directed that Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command should investigate and punish the police officer involved in the alleged killing of the defenceless young man