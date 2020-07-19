English Premier League club, Burnley have officially confirmed their latest intake of U9s into the club’s academy set-up.

Twelve promising youngsters, including versatile Nigerian youngster Ayoola Longe, have joined the Clarets Academy, Allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The eight-year-old has moved to Burnley from FC Unsworth U9s who compete in the North Bury Junior Football League.

Longe has been described as a player who can play anywhere on the pitch.

Traditionally, he and his U9 teammates were due to watch Burnley’s final home game of the season against Brighton & Hove on Sunday, July 26, with a coaching session at half-time, but the plan was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.