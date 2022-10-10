The Kogi Government has appealed to residents to remain calm over the state House of Assembly that got burnt in the early hours of Monday.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the call in a statement in Lokoja.

Fanwo said that security and technical experts were already working hard to unravel the cause(s) of the inferno, which he claimed had caused significant damage to the complex.

“We urge the general public to be calm, law abiding and resist the temptation of being lawless as the government is capable of dealing with the likely outcome of the investigations.

“The state government will also make provision for temporary arrangements to ensure legislative business is not completely halted as a result of the unfortunate incident, ” he assured.

The commissioner, who described the incident as”very sad” said that the state government would inform the general public of the findings as they unfolded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly complex was gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 10.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertain by security operatives. (NAN)