From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) that was destroyed by last Sunday’s fire incident would require four days before normal operations can be restored, NIS Comptroller-General Muhammed Babandede said in Abuja on Monday.

The MIDAS enables the NIS to coordinate the movement of persons at the borders and upload information on missing and stolen passports to the INTERPOL database.

The Comptroller-General said NIS has in place an effective protection and security system for its data and operations facilities and will continue to offer quality services to Nigerians and foreigners alike in all areas of its mandate.

According to him, last Sunday’s fire incident occurred at a time the data management centre was being transferred to a new ultramodern building, stressing that the migration will now be accelerated seamlessly.

No data was lost as a result of the incident and this will not affect the operation of the agency whatsoever since each border post is also independently connected to INTERPOL, he pointed out.

The fire, which broke out in a part of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Headquarters on Sunday morning, was put out by the Nigeria Fire Service stationed at the premise, assisted by the fire units of the neighbouring agencies before it could do much damage.

No life was lost and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.