Vivian Onyebukwa

Burnt Orange is one of about 50 different shades of orange. From party dresses to cozy knits, Burnt Orange is the colour yet. It is a difficult colour, but fun and chic. It looks good on everyone. To wear it stylishly, one can combine it with other colours such as green, gold, brown, yellow, emerald, purple, and black. It is easily paired with white, beige, and dark brown. It seems to be the latest aso-ebi colour in Nigerian. Burnt Orange is versatile that one can also wear it to anniversaries, burials, and so on