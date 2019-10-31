A 14-year-old schoolgirl in Burundi’s capital, Bujumbura, has died after being brutally caned by a teacher, her father has told the BBC.

Chadia Nishimwe was caned on the neck and legs, and the beating also caused her to bleed from the nose and ears, Jean-Marie Misago said.

“She just died in class after being cruelly beaten by her teacher. They dumped her at the head teacher’s office,” Mr Misago said.

The head teacher arranged to get Chadia to hospital – and he rushed there too, only to be told by the doctor that his child was already dead, Mr Misago said.

The BBC’s attempts to obtain comment from the education department and police have been unsuccessful.

Mr Misago said the incident happened on Tuesday, and he buried his daughter on the same day.

He had been told Chadia was caned for apparently breaking class rules. The school has reportedly said “the child succumbed to an epileptic seizure after a caning of students who did not do a given assignment”.

Corporal punishment is illegal in Burundi.