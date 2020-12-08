The Burundian Government said it welcomed the decision taken by the UN Security Council of removing Burundi from its political agenda.

The government spokesman Prosper Ntahorwamiye said this on Tuesday in a statement at the National Radio and Television of Burundi.

The UN Security Council ended mandatory report on the central African nation and encouraged its international partners to continue dialogue toward resumption of development assistance.

“Burundi has received with joy the noble decision taken by the UN Security Council of withdrawing Burundi from its political agenda,’’ Ntahorwamiye said.

Ntahorwamiye called the decision “historic” and said UN “has finally acknowledged” significant progress in various sectors made by Burundi.

The government of Burundi has said on many occasions that Burundi no longer poses a threat to regional peace and security, and, therefore, should not stay on the Security Council’s agenda.

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye reiterated the request during his speech at the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly earlier this year.

The small landlocked country plunged into crisis in April, 2015 when Ndayishimiye’s predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza decided to run his controversial third-term bid, which he ultimately won in July 2015.

His candidature, which was opposed by the opposition and civil society groups, resulted in a wave of protests, violence and even a failed coup in May 2015.

Since April 2015, 300,000 Burundians fled to neighbouring countries, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. (Xinhua/NAN)