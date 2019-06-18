Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has admitted that the team’s opening game at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is their biggest test going into the competition, AOIfootball.com reports.

The 65-year-old Franco-German said in an interview with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) YouTube channel, which was monitored by AOIFootball.com, that once the team scales their opening matchday hurdle, they should coast on from there.

“The Burundi match will be our toughest in the group stages. Once we get it right, we can go on from there,” Rohr said.

The gaffer, who has recently said he’ll switch to a 3-5-2 formation to allow more fluidity for his team, is eyeing first three points when the tournament kicks off.

The Super Eagles kickoff their AFCON campaign against Burundi on the 22nd of June at the Alexandria Stadium.