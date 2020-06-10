Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza yesterday died of a heart attack at age 55, the government announced, ending a 15-year-rule marked by deadly political violence and a historic withdrawal from the International Criminal Court.

The statement posted on social media said the president was admitted to a hospital overnight Saturday after not feeling well. He appeared better Sunday but “to very great surprise” his health abruptly worsened Monday morning, and several hours of effort failed to revive him. Burundi’s government has declared a week of mourning.