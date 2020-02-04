Feyisara Onakoya

Bus conductor, Wale Hassan, 30, has appeared before a Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, over alleged armed robbery and raping of a 59-year-old woman.

Hassan, a father of two, is facing five counts charge bordering on conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery contrary to section 297 (2)(a), 299 and rape contrary to section 260, Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

According to state prosecutor, Peter Owolabake, the defendant committed the offences on Iyabo Okinipekun Street, Ijede, Ikorodu, at about 10 pm in Lagos. According to him, the defendant used a locally-made double barrel gun and cutlass to rob Mrs Tijani Febishola of her jewelry, a Samsung galaxy note, and N20,000 cash.

According to the charge sheet, “on 30th day of May 2017 at about 22:00hrs in the Ikeja Judicial Division while armed with dangerous weapon to wit: locally-made double barrel short gun and cutlass robbed Chief Mrs Tijani Febishola of her jewelry valued at N5,000,000 a Samsung galaxy note mobile phone valued at N10,000 and a cash sum of N20,000

“That Wale Hassan, on the 30th day May 2017 at about 22:00hrs at No.3 Iyabo Olanipekan Street, Ijede, Ikorodu Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division whilst armed with dangerous weapon to wit: locally-made double barrel shotgun had unlawful canal knowledge of one Moriamo Oladimeji aged 59 years old

“That Wale Hassan, on the 30th day May 2017 at about 22:00hrs at No.3 Iyabo Olanipekan Street, Ijede, Ikorodu Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division whilst armed with a dangerous weapon to wit: robbed one Akeregbe Pius Adekunle of his Blackberry Telephone valued at N15,000 and a cash sum of N1,750.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecuting counsel told the court that in view of the not-guilty plea of the defendant, he should be remanded in the correctional facility. Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the matter to 23rd of March 2020 for trial.