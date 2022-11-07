An Area Court sitting in Jos, on Monday sentenced an 18-year-old bus conductor, Haruna Yau to 12 months in prison for house breaking, stealing and arson.

Panel of two magistrates, Adam Sadiq and Hyacinth Dolnaan who sentenced Yau, did not give him any option of fine.

The convict was also ordered to pay a compensation of N129,500 to the complainant.

They said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on Oct. 19 at the Mista Ali Police station by one Idris Zaka, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict trespassed into the complainant’s house, stole a sewing machine and set the house on fire.

“The total cost of items set on fire was valued at N129,500,” said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor said the offence is punishable under sections 329, 272 and 315 of the Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)