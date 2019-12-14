Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

Tragedy struck on Friday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital when a mini bus popularly called ‘Akoto’ crushed three school pupils to death. . Saturday Sun learnt that the gory incident occurred on the day the primary and secondary school students vacated for Christmas and new year’s festivities across the state. The incident occurred at about 2.30 pm at Ilokun , a farmstead along Ado -Iworoko road .

An eyewitness confirmed that the pupils were returning home from school and were about crossing the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki highway when the vehicle , which was coming from Ekiti State University (EKSU) ran into them. Three of them were said to have been killed instantly , while others sustained injuries. The source said, “the victims and the injured have been taken to hospital. It was a sad incident as families of the deceased converged at the scene weeping over the loss of the children”.

When called for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu could not be reached as his mobile phone was switched off .

Abutu’s counterpart in the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Mohammed Olowo, said the Command has not been briefed about the sad event . “The FRSC has not been briefed but we are going to mobilise our men to that axis to confirm what actually happened”, he said.