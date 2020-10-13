George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A driver of a popular transport company has allegedly crushed a motorcyclist and three of his passengers to death along Owerri-Umuahia Road at Oboama Nguru community in Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo State.

The accident, it was learnt, occurred about 5.30 pm on Sunday, as the bus and its occupants were coming from Abuja to Owerri. It was gathered that the bus driver, who was on a high speed tried to overtake another vehicle at a bend just after a filing station near Ahiara Junction and hit the motorcyclist and his three passengers. The bus was said to have dragged the motorcyclist and his passengers to about 50 meters before it stopped.

While the bus driver absconded after the accident, other occupants of the bus broke the window glasses of the bus to jump out.

When our reporter visited the scene of the accident yesterday, some police officers from Aboh Mbaise Police Division were seen towing the bus and motorcycle away. One of the police officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, sympathised with the families of the victims over the loss.

He disclosed that the bus driver after the accident had immediately reported himself to the police, adding that he would be brought to justice after the conclusion of investigation.