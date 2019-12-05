Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A commercial bus driver yesterday crushed an octogenarian woman identified as Iyadunni Ayodele to death in Ajowa, a community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

An eye witness said the driver of the commercial bus with Registration number KEF 202 XA, a kano-Lagos bound vehicle drove by one Sheu Mustapha lost control and rammed into a commercial motor cycle (Okada) with two passengers and knocked down Mrs Ayodele where she stayed inside the market.

The three occupants of the motor bike reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the town.

Confirming the incident, the Police Area Commander in charge of Ikare-Akoko, Razak Rauf said the vehicle has been impounded while investigation is already in progress.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Unit Commander in charge of Ikare-Akoko, Yinka Akande attributed the road carnage to recklessness and lack of consideration for township passage on the part of the driver.

He reiterated that drivers need to reduce their speed limit while in towns because of school children and people in public places.

An Ajowa Akoko community leader Alhaji Abu Oloruntoba described the sudden death of Mrs Ayodele as a great loss to the entire community because of her good character.

Oloruntoba urged government and stakeholders to checkmate the recklessness of drivers on Ajowa road and called for speed checks within the town to reduce carnage.