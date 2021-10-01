From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A man simply identified as Mr. Thedeaus Ohawen from Imo State, died at Wobo Street, Diobu area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, following an argument with a bus driver and conductor.

The incident occurred, yesterday (Friday) at noon, and stirred anger in residents in the neighbourhood.

Chief Security Officer of Diobu Vigilante, Mile 3 Unit, Godstime Ihunwo, told reporters that the passenger was arguing with the bus driver and conductor, when he (Ohawen) was pushed out of the vehicle in motion .

He alleged that the driver hit him with the vehicle and sped off and the victim died on the spot; but, they (driver and conductor) were apprehended at Mile 1 axis of Port Harcourt and presently detained at Mile 3 Police Station.

The Youth President of Rumuelechi community, Okpara Christain, told journalists that the Police have been able to calm down the situation.

Another eyewitness claimed that the argument was because of N50.00 change.

Saturday Sun visited the scene and sighted the Nkpolu Divisional Police headquarters DPO and other senior officers.