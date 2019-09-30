Moses Akaigwe

United by the need to tackle the common challenges facing road transportation and propelled by the zeal to reposition the industry to take its deserved place in the socio-economic life of the country, medium and long distance bus operating firms have come under one umbrella-association.

The all-inclusive body is called Public transport Owners of Nigeria Association {PTONA}.

Listing bad condition of roads on most of their routes, insecurity, high duties on vehicles, and multiple taxes across the country, as impediments confronting their business daily, founders of PTONA have explained that their goal is to collaborate with the Federal Government to find solutions to the problems.

Partnering with the authorities at all levels, they explained, would also help reinvigorate road transportation in order to be able to add value to transporters, users of their services and the economy generally.

At an annual general meeting convened to consummate the coalition at King Celia Hotel & Suites, Jibowu-Yaba, Lagos, recently, an inaugural national executive council was elected to run the association, with the Chairman of Efex Executive/Efosa Express Ltd, Engr. Isaac Uhunmwagho and the CEO of ABC Transport Plc, Frank Nneji, emerging the President and Secretary, respectively.

The ‘journey’ to PTONA began two years ago when the leaders of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria {ALBON] led then by Sir Dan Okemuo of Dan Dollars; Association of Mass Transit Operators of Nigeria (AMTO) and Association of Benin Transport Owners (ABTO}; and other transport owners, converged on Lagos, to discuss a united platform towards uplifting the industry.

Subsequent meetings were held and a constitution committee empanelled, which later submitted a draft that was reviewed and adopted by members at the meeting last week.

Delivering his post election speech, the newly elected President thanked the members for the “big honour and privilege” of being elected the first President of the umbrella association. He promised to galvanise the executive committee into a formidable successful winning team.

Uhunmwagho, who was until the election the Chairman of the AGM planning committee, assured that PTONA would be liaising with government at all levels and their agencies, to tackle the challenges inhibiting the growth of road transportation, noting that the coalition was probably 60 years behind schedule, as all the big investors in the transport sector should have come together a long time ago.

Without divulging details, the President also hinted of what he called a Presidential Pet Project to be announced within the next few months with the intention of creating a window of opportunity for travellers and the transport owners.

He further remarked, “PTONA and the Government at various levels are partners in the quest to improve the transportation experience of millions of Nigerians. While our members invest billions of naira into transportation annually, the federal and state governments invest over N1 trillion annually in transportation infrastructure, especially roads.

“Both parties now need to co-operate and collaborate so that Nigerians can have safer, smoother, and more enjoyable traveling experience.”

PTONA Members, according to him, would engage proactively with all agents of government including the security forces, the Customs, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency], Federal Road Safety Corps, local governments, and others, in order to have improved co-operation and partnership with.

In his address earlier, Frank Nneji had assured that forming a “formidable group”, would address a situation whereby transport firms that invest billions in the business have been factionalised into regional blocs and had been too laid-back.

The PTONA Secretary observed that this had left the sector to be “controlled by the workers union{s} who seem to be recognised by the government more than the investors, owners and the active operators.

During nomination to the positions to be contested for, Uhunmwagho, Nneji and some of the other nominees, received resounding acclamation, as the hundreds of delegates present endorsed them for the posts unopposed, with no contestant nominated to run against any of them.

Reacting to Uhunmwagho’s nomination, one of the transporters and Chairman of E. Ekesons Bros Nig. Ltd, Chief Eugene Ojukwu, had urged the delegates to elevate him to the position of President, because of the excellent manner he had piloted the emerging association, culminating in a successful AGM.

Ojukwu said amidst ovation, “I don’t think there is any need for us to waste our time voting for the position of President. Uhunmwagho should be returned unopposed.”

Other members of the inaugural PTONA National Executive Council, are Prince Emeka Mamah, Deputy President; Prince Ejike Okoli, Vice President, West; Hon. Okey Mba, Vice President, East; Chief Nonso Ubajaka, Financial Secretary; Chief Gregory Inyaba, Treasurer; Valentine Uduebor, who defeated two other candidates to emerge the Public Relations Officer; and Christian Ogueri Udunna, Provost/Welfare Officer.