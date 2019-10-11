The immediate past Commissioner of Budget and Planning in Lagos State, Olusegun Banjo, has declared his readiness to face panel of inquiry set up by the state House of Assembly over purchase of busses during Akinwumi Ambode’s tenure.

Banjo declared his intention to face panel following media report credited to the state House of Assembly, which the legislative arm of government threatened to arrest former governor, Ambode and some commissioners over alleged refusal to appear before the panel set up to investigate, how bus busses were purchased during their tenure.

He said his absence to appear before the panel was due to breakdown of communication with the members of assembly.

Banjo declared that as a law-abiding citizen of the state, he will cooperate with state assembly members, to give account of his stewardship as a commissioner during the last regime.

“As a commissioner in charge of budget at the time, this publication of the proceedings of the State House of Assembly came to me as a surprise since at no time was any invitation extended to me to appear before any committee of the house.

“Though I was not expecting any invitation as I was never part of the Bus Purchase and Implementation Committee set up by the former governor, before my appointment as a commissioner. I would gladly have responded to any invitation addressed to me by the house or any anti-corruption group looking into the matter or any matter concerning the period of my service.

“I wish to correct the insinuation in the publication that I deliberately avoided the House of Assembly and also to state my readiness to appear before any of its committees as this is the least required of me as a citizen of Lagos State and someone who has occupied public position in the past,” Banjo said.