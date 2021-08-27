By Gabriel Dike

Less than 20 hours after a burst pipeline of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spilled all over Ikotun area of Lagos, business activities have picked up around the area.

When our Correspondent visited Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline area of Ikotun around 7.20pm, it was business as usual.

Daily Sun learnt that many of the residents of Omoboriowo Street and adjourning areas, who flew their homes for fear of fire outbreak are gradually returning home.

For traders, motorists and residents of the area, it was like nothing happened as they went about their normal daily routine.

At about 7.20pm, road side traders, shops, women roasting corn, plantain and a suya seller have resumed business few distance away from the burst pipeline.

A shop owner, Mr. Denis Okpara, who operates directly opposite Omoboriowo Street, told our Correspondent that he didn’t open till around 6.00pm when the burst pipeline had been fixed by NNPC engineers.

Mama Ibeji, a corn seller, said she started roasting corn around 6.15pm. She confirmed that residents of Omoboriowo Street and other surrounding streets, who flew their homes are gradually coming with few yet to return.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke, said large volume of PMS gushed out of the burst pipeline which was caused by suspected vandals in the early hours of Friday.

Oke said: “Investigation revealed that the heavy flow of PMS was caused by suspected pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the early hours of today Friday August 27th, 2021.

“PMS is flowing heavily in the drainage channels connecting Omoboriowo Street, Old Garage Ikotun Junction, New Garage Ikotun Junction, Ikotun Market and Igando/Ikotun LCDA.

“Presently, there is no loss of life and property, serious sensitization, public education and awareness is ongoing in the entire community to avoid any form of open flame and burning in order to avoid any form of explosion or any other secondary incident as the entire area has become highly vulnerable.”

According to the LASEMA boss, government agencies at the scene include LASEMA, LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force, NSCDC, NNPC, LASTMA, LNSC.

Oke revealed that three fire trucks were on ground, while the NNPC maintenance team worked to stop the flow in order to commence repairs.

Some of the residents told Daily Sun that NNPC engineers were able to stop the flow of PMS and may commence repair tomorrow.