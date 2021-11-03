From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Business and social activities were put on hold, yesterday, in Abuja following a roadblock mounted along Abuja-Keffi corridor by Nigerian soldiers.

The soldiers had mounted the roadblock early hours of the day at the Kugbo end of the road in reaction to the kidnapping of some staff of University of Abuja last Tuesday.

As result, most civil servants trekked to the office.

While some reported to office about 12 noon, others got there at 2pm while still others went back home.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

When Daily Sun visited Federal Secretariat by 12 noon, yesterday, the place was like a ghost town as over 60 per cent of civil servants reside along Nyanya-Abuja axis.

When Daily Sun spoke to some of them they regretted why they even came out.

They wondered why they should suffer the incident that took place in far-away Gwagwalada.

According to Maureen, this incident did not happen today. So, why should the soldiers react today?

“If this continues tomorrow (today) I will not bother myself stepping out of my house. It does not make sense” she said.

Mubarak told Daily Sun that he would use tomorrow (today) to rest because he cannot afford to suffer again the way he suffered to go to work today (yesterday).

Aisha is a self employed person but she operates her business in Wuse.

According to her, what she spent on ‘okada’ on a single day was what she spends in one week. She, therefore, confided in Daily Sun that she would not cook tomorrow (today).

“I don’t think that I will cook tomorrow (today) because I have spent all my profits on ‘okada’ I will rather go to farm tomorrow (today).

Meanwhile, suspected bandits had about 1 am on Tuesday attacked the staff quarters of University of Abuja, located in Giri area of the Federal Capital Territory and kidnapped the four staff of the university and some children.

Confirming the kidnap, the school said that safety officers, in conjunction with security operatives, mobilised to secure the quarters thereafter.

Speaking on the development, FCT Police Spokesperson, DSP Adeh Josephine said: “The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday has dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) main and satellite campuses as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university, to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.

“The CP gave the order following report that some yet-to-be identified armed criminals invaded the UNIABUJA staff quarters located at the Giri area of the FCT in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021.

“Preliminary investigations however revealed that six persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals.

“The CP, while calling for calm, further noted that the security forces are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .