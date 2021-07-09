By Job Osazuwa

At the moment, many people are making brisk business outside the premises of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), and being patronised by thousands of worshipers and visitors.

The founder of the church, Prophet TB Joshua, who died June 5, is being buried today at his church in Ikotun area of Lagos.

While many of his followers are mourning the demise of their prophet, others are smiling to the bank having tapped into the crowd that has besieged the church to pay the deceased his last respect.

The stretch of the median of Ikotun Egbe Street, where the church is located, was decorated with assorted materials engraved with the prophet’s picture. There were hats of different sizes, identity cards, T- shirts, wrist bands, fez caps, key holders in large quantities.

