Nigerian business leaders and top artists will on Wednesday, December 18, storm Awka, Anambra State for the grand-breaking ‘Access More With Stanel Master Class’ event to mentor and nourish young Nigerian entrepreneurs in a preparatory success master class tagged ‘Become More’, organized by Stanel Group in collaboration with Access Bank Plc, Anambra State government and state Ministry of Youths and Sports.

The event will begin with ‘Access More With Stanel Trade Fair’ at 7am when Nigerian entrepreneurs from all over the country, particularly, Lagos State will showcase their products and services to Nigerians from all walks of life at massively discounted sales between the hours of 7am to 4pm.

Thereafter, the ‘Access more With Stanel Master Class’ with the seminar topic: ‘Become More’ will be officially declared open at 10am under the guest speaker, Prof. Pat Utomi. Various attract