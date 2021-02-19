Super rich lawyer and investor, Adewunmi Ogunsanya is a man with an unwavering magic. The Chairman of MultiChoice Nigeria, a leading entertainment company and operator of DStv and Gotv, is a man who sees good opportunities and invests, and he has always succeeded fantastically. For the 1984 graduate of law from the prestigious University of Kent in Canterbury United Kingdom, Ogunsanya has come a long way from the days of being just an ordinary barrister-at-law to being a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and by extension, a very filthily rich investor today. After over 37 solid years of law practice and nurturing his other investments, Ogunsanya’s name has quietly crept up the ladder as a respected member of the league of Nigeria’s extraordinary, wealthy gentlemen. Asides law and entertainment, Ogunsanya has invested heavily in oil and gas and banking but his taste for luxurious properties –Real Estate– trumped all. His multi-billion naira expansive mansion in Queen’s Drive, Old Ikoyi, Lagos is regarded as the most beautiful house in that elitist neighbourhood. But sources said this sturdy Ikorodu-born business mogul —with a major presence wherever he appears— is probably the second largest property owner in Banana Island —that haven of the stupendously rich and aristocrats. He also said to own another luxurious high rise apartment building on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi.

The businessman’s tentacle is not restricted to the Island part of Lagos as he also said to be one of the few individuals with a large portfolio of properties inside the GRA Ikeja. That’s aside a vast portion of land almost traversing the entire stretch of Adeyemo Alakija Street in the same Ikeja GRA, own by his company, Multichoice. Sources close to Ogunsanya said his special interest in the financial sector sees him pouring substantial amount of his monies into Heritage Bank. In fact, he has been described as the single largest shareholder in Heritage Bank.

Not done on all these, Ogunsanya is also said to have pumped in money to invest in a new luxury hangout consisting of a restaurant, bistro and lounge. The new facility called The Reserve is located on Karimu Kotun, Victoria Island, Lagos. It is now the favourite spot for scores of Ogunsanya’s powerful friends and other Lagos big boys and big chicks who desire an exclusive treat. Spotlight learnt that the building used to house a branch of Heritage Bank but since the bank vacated the building, Ogunsanya was said to have renovated and converted the facility to a plush hangout for his aristocrat friends. Ogunsanya also said to have shut down his erstwhile luxury diner on Ajose Adeogun Street in Victoria Island and moved its operation to The Reserve.

Given this resume of Ogunsanya, Spotlight learnt that it would be very difficult to fault this Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s rating as a multi-billionaire investor and the reason couldn’t be far-fetched: from his investments in Multichoice alone, Ogunsanya is believed to receive returns of at least N3 billion every month which translated to a guaranteed N36 billion annually. That’s without a whimper. So, with his rich, intimidating assets and investment, the gregarious business mogul —a widower and object of lust and affection of some of the most influential and beautiful women around— is possibly building a dynasty both for his family and posterity to remember him.