Lotto business magnate, Chief Adebutu Kessington is a very successful man by all standards. He is wealthy and influential, has many successful children and to boot, blessed with long life as an octogenarian. As a successful businessman and philanthropist, Kessington has been honoured with several prestigious chieftaincy titles in Yorubaland including the Asoju Oba of Lagos and Akogun of Remo land. But on Saturday, October 19, he will be honoured with the biggest of it as the new Odole of Ile-Ife. Odole Oodua is the title reserved for Yoruba hero with past holders including late Sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief G.O.K Ajayi. Five years after the passage of the last holder—Chief Ajayi— the Iperu-born billionaire will be conferred with this prestigious Yoruba title by the House of Ododuwa under the leadership of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

For a man, no honour is greater than being honoured in his lifetime and the man fondly called Baba Ijebu is in high spirits. The Odole Oodua is a highly revered chieftaincy title in Yoruba land pioneered by the great Oranmiyan while he was still a Prince of Ife. The title is a special office which works closely with the Ooni in rallying the descendants of Oduduwa wherever they are in the world for unity, peace and progress of the race. And Kessington fits the bill as a large-hearted personality with connection across It is a known fact that when it comes to hosting top bash, Kessington is numero uno. It is learnt that the business magnate has concluded plans to storm the Ile-Ife in a grand style and later host hundreds of socialites, top politicians, captains of industry and top monarchs to an high octane soiree during his installation in the ancient city. Since his 84th birthday will be coming few days after—October 24— the Octogenarian is leaving no stone unturned to make the day fill with the glitz, razzmatazz and glamour the title conferment will offer.