Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Chief Executive Officer, Oriented Energy Resources Limited, Alhaji Muhammad Ndumi, has appealed to Gombe Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, to priotise the role of traditional rulers in development of the state.

The international business owner made the call during a courtesy call he paid on the governor, in Government House, Gombe, yesterday.

Ndumi said: “I have taken charge of the governance of Gombe, a state in the North East where people are coming to, from all over. Therefore, the role of traditional leaders, in terms of peaceful co-existence cannot be overemphasised.

“I have been to Gombe and I know what Gombe needs. Therefore, we will support you in addressing some of these problems. I want you to know that you are not alone in the development of your state”.

In his remarks, governor Inuwa assured that his administration is committed to partnering with groups and individuals working towards development of the state. The governor also revealed that his administration is looking at the possibility of involving the traditional institution in policy-making.