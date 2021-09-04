The main banquet of the auspicious Abuja International Conference Centre brimmed with dignitaries recently as astute business mogul, Dr. Iyke Kanu was honoured with a Special Recognition Award by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) during their 2021 Annual FCT Nurses Week/Scientific Workshop. According to Comrade Deborah Yusuf, President of NANNM, the Arochukwu, Abia State-born Kanu is being honoured as an accomplished businessman and a professional who has made significant contributions and outstanding achievement to support, promote, improve and enhance the quality of life of Nigerians.

Kanu, who is the Chairman of Classic International Magazine, dedicated the award to God Almighty for the grace of life and sustenance, and then to the prime movers of the healthcare sector of the Nigeria economy, including the nurses, midwives, and doctors for their dedication to service delivery especially at this trying time of COVID-19 pandemic.

The business mogul has an unquenchable thirst for charity and his boundless philanthropic gestures cut across religious and ethnic divides. Little wonder he was decorated with the honour by the NANNM, an umbrella body for all the registered nurses and midwives across the country. Kanu is also the Chairman of Icecos Energy Holdings Limited, an oil and gas concern. He equally sits atop the breathtaking, luxury Golden Tulip Grand Palazzo Hotel, Owerri, among other blue chip business interests.

