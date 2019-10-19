Business mogul, Chief (Sir) Joseph I. Ukeji is undoubtedly a silent achiever and one of the most successful businessmen in Nigeria. The billionaire founder of Ejison Group of Companies has built his business on the foundation of truth and hardwork, indirectly employing more than 1000 employees. With some successful brands like Bullet Energy Drink and Pure Heaven Wines, Ukeji has redefined franchising and elevated trading into an art. In fact, he has grown his business beyond trading in strategic sectors like manufacturing, oil and gas, hospitality and real estate. Report even has it that his investment in properties in the South East is unrivalled.

As a top player in the fast-moving consumer goods with presence in 36 states of the federation and the FCT, his dexterity in business has been recognised within and beyond the shores of Nigeria as exemplified by his being decorated with the 2014 Excellence In Business Award from the former British Prime Minister, David Cameron.

Come Wednesday October 23, the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture, ONICCIMA, in conjunction with Anambra Business Community will also celebrate Ukeji for making them proud and contributing to the growth of the economy of Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole.

The chamber led by industrialist and chairman of Tiger Foods, Mr. Don Ebubeogu, will honour him with the award of “Most Outstanding Businessman of the Decade” at a ceremony holding at the C.J. Paterson Auditorium Of All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It will be chaired by Chief Sir G.U. Okeke (Onwa), Chairman, GUO Transport with Governor Willie Obiano as the Chief Guest of Honour. Ukeji, 60, is a distinguished son of Oraukwu in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State Nigeria.