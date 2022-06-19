From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A popular business tycoon, the Asiwaju of Osogboland, Pa Ahmed Omidiran, is dead.

A statement signed by Babatunde Omidiran, on behalf of the family, confirmed that the business mogul died early Sunday morning at the age of 95.

According to the statement, the deceased would be buried according to Islamic rites at his residence, Omidiran garden, after a prayer at the Osogbo Central Mosque, Osun State, by 4 pm.

