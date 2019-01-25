Billionaire businessman Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya and lavish parties are like siamese twins. For the Lagos-born industrialist, he has mastered the art of elaborate party that many members of Lagos social establishment always stay upbeat once the information about his annual birthday bash hit the streets. And the founder of Eleganza Group of Companies has never disappointed as he has always thrown a blowout. His 78th all-white party held last year is still fresh in the minds of those who attended. He, however, clocked 79 this year and the affectionate Aare of Lagos held a two-special ceremony to mark the day. As usual, there was a massive celebration but with special consideration for the underprivileged. On January 11, the eve of his birthday, Okoya hosted a Jumat prayer service at the exquisite mosque inside his palatial Oluwanisola mansion in Ajah, Lagos to appreciate the goodness of God in his life. During that service, the wealthy mogul hosted over 5000 Muslim faithful and gave out clothing, food items, rosary and cash gifts to his guests. The following day –on his birthday– Okoya threw the doors of his magnificent home open to friends, associates and well-wishers who were on hand to celebrate with him. As usual, his pretty younger wife, Folashade Okoya, played her role as a perfect host to their distinguished guests. It was a special dinner party and the shindig had versatile and talented highlife singer, Alagbada of Koko Band on the bandstand to serenade and add flavour to the exclusive event through his nice and melodious tunes. Okoya’s old friends including industrialist Prince Sam Adedoyin, Otunba Kunle Ojora, Chief Sunny Asemota, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, Oloorogun Sunny Kuku, Chief Mike Inegbese, Alhaji Muhri Gbadeyanka and Erelu Abiola Dosunmu were among numerous heavyweights who were in the house to celebrate the birthday anniversary.