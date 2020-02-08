Until recent months, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, billionaire CEO of Sifax Group, seems to have been in dire straits over some of his investments. The mercurial businessman has his hands in many pies including shipping, oil and gas, real estate and agriculture among others. Afolabi, also a legendary philanthropist, is respected at home and also one of those who make Nigeria proud abroad. His businesses are scattered across and outside the country, as he always dazzles with beautiful ideas. But at a point, his decision to venture into hospitality business via Marriott brand tests his more than two decades credibility as a serial successful entrepreneur. Spotlight gathered that Afolabi lost sleep over the slow pace of work at his yet-to-be-completed 5-Star Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos. In 2018, he had planned to open the hotel situated in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, four years after the foundation was laid in 2014. Several billions of naira had been spent in setting up the 251-room world-class luxury hotel sitting on a 7,000 square metre area of land. But sources said all works at the hotel would most definitely be finished by April. Thereafter, a three-month test run of the facilities would then be carried out in readiness for July date official commissioning of the seven-floor hospitality masterpiece.

It is learnt that Ogun State-born Afolabi is keen on bringing his wealth of experience and organizational prudence to bear in running the global hotel brand and makes Nigerians, and visitors alike, have a taste of what they enjoy in Western world right here in Lagos.