Business and social activities were put on hold, yesterday, in Abuja, following the roadblock mounted along the Abuja-Keffi corridor by Nigerian soldiers.

The soldiers had mounted the roadblock early hours of the day at the Kugbo end of the road in reaction to the kidnapping of some staff of University of Abuja, last Tuesday.

As a result, most civil servants trekked to the office. While some reported to the office about 12 noon, others got there at 2pm while still others went back home.

One of the residents who gave her name as Maureen, said: “This incident did not happen today. So, why should the soldiers react today?

“If this continues tomorrow (today), I will not bother myself stepping out of my house. It does not make sense.”

Another resident, Mubarak, told Daily Sun that he would rest at home today because he cannot afford to suffer again the way he suffered to go to work yesterday.

Aisha, a self employed lady, who operates her business in Wuse, said: “What I spent on okada today alone is what I spend in one week. I don’t think that I will cook tomorrow (today) because I have spent all my profits on okada. I would rather go to the farm tomorrow (today).

Regardless, the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier Gen Mohammed Takuti Usman, has assured that Abuja is safe and asked residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of being attacked.

