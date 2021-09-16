By Zika Bobby

Omotoke Balogun-Adetu, an integrated marketing communication consultant who sits on the board of Babsomo Communications, has urged business owners to integrate COVID-19 protocols into their daily operations, if the scourge is to be eliminated totally.

The serial entrepreneur said she is optimistic of a better Nigeria, as she called all leaders to put country first in all they do.

How has COVID-19 affected businesses?

Businesses by now should be COVID-19 proof, and what that means is that, businesses should integrate COVID-19 agenda into their daily operations in determining how to manage their operations while keeping everyone save and ensuring the pandemic doesn’t affect deliverables. Like I always say, clients have passed on the burden of work to you so they don’t have to stress over it. Your job as a business person is to deliver. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected businesses globally and particularly in Nigeria where we do not enjoy government’s support. Most developed countries made funds available for businesses at all levels so as to help alleviate the effect of the economic draught on their businesses. Going as far as matching salaries for organisations to pay their employees salaries but it’s not the same scenario down here. The good news is that Nigeria business owners are not lazy or dependent on the government. They don’t get dividends of the taxes paid in the past hence lots of businesses suffered, staffers were laid off, offices shut down, some had to move online.

I recently wrote an article on Top 10 online marketing strategies on a budget, it’s a great tool that can help businesses succeed in the face of COVID-19. I recommend businesses or marketing executives to take a look at it.

For us at Babsomo, we tried to maintain our status quo, discuss with staff and agreed on a wayforward without cutting too deeply into our means of livelihood. The great staff of Babsomo were also very strong and supportive, so it made business decisions easy.

In a male-dominated business environment, has competition been fair to women?

I believe that in the business world women are better treated than men. By the nature of our being, we attract goodwill especially when you are intelligent and smart doors tend to open in your favour. I would assert that the competition has been a fair playing ground; succeeding in businss has got nothing to do with your gender; when the opportunities are presented, do you take advantage of it and put your best into it? if yes, then no cause for alarm. We have several institutions supporting women in business like WinBiz.

What do you do at Bobsomo?

Babsomo Communications is where you come for all things media related, from advertisement to public relations, digital media, production, consultancy, media planning and buying.

Secret of managing a career and being a mother?

Secrets? It’s definitely God and doing what you love and consistency. From the first day I set my feet into a Radio station in 1996 and I was featured on radio after waiting about 7 hours, I knew all I wanted to do was media. So I equipped myself with hands on experience as a Journalist, a TV presenter, a radio host, producer, and then I schooled in the fieled studying mass communication while majoring in PR and advertisement at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, I took my courses at Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, got certified with APCON and AVOA. I proceeded to work as a mareting executive with inspiration FM, worked with Diamond Groove Pictures, Century 21 system production, OSBC and a host of others media outfits till I finally landed at Babsomo Communications. I was very focused on my carreer because I didn’t want to be at the mercy of anybody for survival. When I was sure I was stable financially, mentally, spiritually and in every other way, I decided on marriage and designed a worklife balance having all stakeholders in mind and involved.

Global terror has tremendously affected businesses. Do you see Nigeria ever getting out of this mess?

I believe so much in our country and definitely there is light at the end of the tunnel. How fast we approach that light is dependent on our leaders and what they want for us. It’s like someone attacking my life or business, I will know what steps to take to safeguard it. Our leaders have to do all that is possible to get us back on track as soon as possible before it is too late. Look at what is happening in Afghanistan. We don’t want that to happen to Nigeria. All hands must be on deck if we must move this nation forward.

Leadership positions are not the exclusive preserve of men. Do you agree?

Leadership positions are for all that can work towards achieving it. It’s not by wishing or self pity but by hardwork and the grace of God. We have seen the likes of Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Dupe Olusola, Michelle Obama, Oprah, Omotoke Adetu, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, Ita Giwa and several others both single and married, rocking the board rooms at the home front. It’s in all of us; male and female, we can achieve it, if only we work towards it.

Where do you see Bobsomo in the next five years?

Babsomo Communication is a global brand domicilled in Nigeria. In five years, we would have built a community that cuts across different industries and countries providing customer focused customised intergrated media tactics, giving our clients a world class brand experience.

