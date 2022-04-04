From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Economic activities in Owerri and other parts of Imo State have been shut down as traders and shop owners shut their business premises on Monday to observe the Sit-at-Home.

Also, commercial banks in the metropolis of Owerri, the Imo state capital shut their gates.

Only few commercial bus operators and private vehicles were seen on the most of the major roads within the metropolis of Owerri, state capital of Imo state .

One of the Phone technicians who operates at Tetlow Road who simply identified himself as Chibuzo lamented that the every Monday Sit- at – Home has become meaningless as it denies people their rights to legitimate business .

He said those of them who earn their livelihood on daily basis are the most affected, and that Sit- at – Home should only be called only when Nnamdi Kanu is going to court .