Henry Uche

The need for individual and corporate organisations to embrace digitalisation and technological disruption for optimum performance has been restated over time.

Today, the indispensability of digital tools is becoming more evident now especially in the post- COVID-19 workplace era. In this interview with Daily Sun, the President /Chairman of the Governing Council of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Mr Bode Ayeku, speaks on the cost implications of failure to invest in and domesticate digitalisation in both private and public sectors.

He argued that the cost of failure to digitise operations was usually more than what it would take government or private sector to fully operate digitally. This also means that what government lost in monetary terms over failure to digitalising its operations and not making the environment digital friendly was far higher than what it would have spent or invested in digitalisation. He spoke on other issues.

Excerpt:

Economic implications of government’s failure to adpot digital operation

It’s so obvious. The cost is colossal. It is innumerable. first, what is the total amount of salaries of workers from level 1 to 12 who stayed at home during the pandemic in the public sector because they were asked to stay at home but no facilities were provided for them go work with at home. Secondly, a lot of operations that would have generated revenue for the government were lost because I am talking from opportunity cost point of view.

For instance, for the government, if they were able to render services they would be able to make money because they charge fees on those services the personnel render. Let’s take the corporate Affairs Commission for instance, if officers of grade 1 to 12 were asked to stay at home for about six months and they were being paid and we have a lot of customers of CAC who filed documents and come around for other services but they could not receive such services, it then means that apart from the salaries and emolument paid to those people who are were forced to stay at home but couldn’t work because government failed to provide tools for them to work, now the revenue lot is another cost to the government, and it’s an ongoing thing. Apart from that, take a look at sea ports operations, it has to do with digitalisation and technologically-enabled, but unfortunately most operations are still done manually.

The question now should be, can you quantity the revenue the government has lost owing to outdated and manual operations at the ports? it’s unthinkable, had it been they digitalised their operations where business men and women and other stakeholders do not need to interface with anybody, government would have earned substantial amount of money but because personnel were not on ground, no digital platform to operate, you need to interface with the system as well as other shortcomings, the government has lost a lot of revenue, so when you are looking at the cost, it would be actual cost and opportunity cost. Actual cost in the sense that, what are those expenses that you incurred which ordinarily should have generated services that would have enabled you to earn more money which you have lost, that is one. Two, what are those revenue that you would have earned if you were able to render those services , so the cost is massive. But let me say this, the government must not consider the cost implications for internet and digitalisation because of that they Will now say we need to take time.

Digitalisation is the minimum platform that government must put in place for it to have a seamless operations. This disruption, no body knows another one, we talking about the global pandemic- COVID-19, we don’t know which one is coming after this, even the ENDSARS protest, nobody knew it would be more disastrous, than COVID-19, because it the same …COVID-19 did not destroy or burn down properties or schools, covid did not go to prison to release any prisoners, but ENDSARS, we saw what happened. What are we hearing? The government is rhetorically asking, “How do we know the exact number of persons who escaped from the prison during the protest, how during we get so so and so documents that were burnt down?” You see it becomes a very big problem but if they had digitalised the whole system, they would just rebuild the physical structure and retrieve their data and information digital archive and reprint. Very simple. Now you see the cost of not digitalising.

How FG can avoid external shock

Personally, I don’t see anything bad in borrowing if it is properly utilised. In fact, the best time for the government to borrow is now. The interest rate is less than one percent. Bonds were issued by government at 12 per cent, 14 percent as at the beginning of the year, those bonds government is issuing them at two percent. Treasury bill that used to be 18 percent in the past, the last treasury bill was less than one percent, so this is the right time to borrow however it must not be borrowed for consumption, ,it must not be borrowed to maintain this our bloated structure ,it must not be borrowing for personnel neither should we borrow to serve the personal interest of those in authority. The structure of the institutions must align with the current reality that thins are difficult. So we must spend prudently if we must get out of the wood. For instance, if the government want to borrow to invest in technology, it’s a right investment. If government is borrowing to invest in infrastructure, it’s a welcome development because they are borrowing at lose your one percent. So it is the right thing to do but it must be spent most prudently.

How to move Nigeria forward

The way for us very simple, the government must be very prudent the way and manner they spend the meager resources. They can’t continue with this bloated governance structure where we have too many personnel with outdated structures, if they are discreet in the management of every resources, they Will try as much as possible to reduce their expenses where the stakeholders Will benefits from whatever that us left on the system but you cannot spend bulk of that money in serving these bloated structure and systems we have, it won’t work because it has no major impact on the people.

Corporate governance principles to help businesses survive COVID-19 trauma

We must understand that the challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria only. COVID -19 is a common denominator all over the world. So its impact is massive across spectra. But the good thing is the same corporate governance principles Will still be required to stabilize and take off on a very sound note to keep the business thriving. The principles are simple. It’s all about transparency. He truth is that before the COVID-19, during the Covid and after the Covid -19 l, the stakeholders remain the same however the expectations has changed but they should be informed in a timely manner of relevant Changes in operations and the impact, so Communication is key in times like this so that everyone will be in the in the same page. More so, corporate leaders must show fairness in decisions, policy design and planning in troublent time like this. Aside that, there must equity, understanding and empathy.

How to prepare for future health emergencies

Well, both the private and public sector have learnt their lessons. Most companies have contingency plans while some don’t.

Now COVID-19 has waken sleeping ones, we now all have contingency plans.

For instance, Nigerian Stock Exchange since March has been operating from home, and surprisingly, if you call any of their officers at any time of the day, you will get response. If the officer does not pick your call, he will call you back, even if you send them mail they will respond.

Now ask yourself, if the Exchange house has been operating in the manual and outdated manner as it was 10 years ago, that means the stock market would have collapse with the emergence of the pandemic. But they are so confident that even when there was a gradual easing on the lockdown, they said no, let’s continue to work from home, so to them it’s no longer a regular PCP, but a normal way of working. This a very big lesson for those who couldn’t stand the ugly wave of COVID-19. Those who prepared themselves for any eventuality has nothing to fear or lose. So let both private and public sector invest in technology and digitalisation especially the government because COVID-19 is a digital rapture for all.

How ICSAN 2020 annual conference will impact Nigeria socio-economic landscape

The conference Will address so many issues affecting Nigerians. The theme for 2020 is, “Entrenching The Right Governance Framework For Economic Development and Sustainability”. We still have other sub- themes. A breed of professionals across board are coming to dish out practical panacea to our multilayered challenges as a country. For instance, we know that the cost of governance is becoming unbecoming as well as other misdirected priorities. The government do not know it all, they need to be guided by experts, if you have observed, all discussions over time are directed to the government on what should be done and what shouldn’t be done, all are geared towards getting Nigeria out economic morass. We remain auspicious that the conference will yield positive results because we believe the government will heed sound advise from those who know their onions.