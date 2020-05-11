(dpa/NAN)

New Zealand’s border will remain closed in spite of the country further relaxing its coronavirus lockdown measures, the government has confirmed.

At a news conference on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, announced a gradual loosening of the country’s lockdown starting on Thursday, meaning most businesses and public spaces could reopen.

“But everyone would need to play it safe.

“We must continue to behave as if the virus is still amongst us,” Ardern cautioned.

According to her, schools will reopen from May 18, while bars will be able to reopen on May 21.

“We may have won a few battles, but we have not won the war,” the prime minister said.

She said that gatherings at home for weddings, funerals and tangihanga (Maori funeral rites) would be capped at 10 people, while all other social events, either indoors or outdoors, would be limited to 100 people.

New Zealand citizens and residents arriving from overseas would continue to be placed in managed isolation for 14 days or quarantine if they are showing symptoms.

Ardern said if case numbers were still low in a fortnight, restrictions on gathering numbers may be eased further.

The country’s total number of reported COVID-19 cases was 1,479, with 21 deaths.