A 65-year-old businessman, Salisu Dauda, on Tuesday appeared in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court, over alleged N9.2 million land fraud.

Dauda, who resides at Western Way, GRA Zaria, Kaduna, is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one Habu Abubakar, now at large in 2011 at Kaduna.

Leo said that Mr Musa Shehu of Malali, in Kaduna, reported the case at the Police State Command on Nov. 30.

He said the defendant collected the N9.2milliom for two plots of land located at Igabi Local Government Trade Fair Layout, at the rate of N5.2million and N4million.

He said that the complainant was, however, denied taking possession of the land by someone who claimed to be the real owner of the land.

The prosecutor said all efforts made by the complainant to get a refund of his money or another landed property from the defendant proved abortive.

Leo said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Criminal Law, 2017.

The Magistrate, Mr Umar Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ibrahim said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments to Kaduna Government.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 14, 2020 for further mention. (NAN)