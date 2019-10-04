A 48-year-old businessman, Shedrack Obiore, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday for allegedly obtaining N160,000 worth of inverter batteries under false pretence.

The defendant is standing trial on two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Mr Simon Uche, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 14 at the Alaba International Market.

He was alleged to have obtained three inverter slim batteries and panel both valued at N160,000 from one Anthony under the pretence of selling and returning the money.

The representation was said to be false as he absconded with the batteries before he was arrested and detained by the police.

Obiore, however, denied the charge

The Magistrate, Mr A.A Adesanya, granted him bail in the sum of N80,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for mention.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 285 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2019.

Stealing is punishable with seven years imprisonment. (NAN)